Entertainment
Transvestite Bobrisky threatens to arrest comedian, Oga Sabinus, for calling him ‘senior man’
Nigerian transvestite Bobrisky has threatened to get popular comedian and skitmaker Oga Sabinus aka Mr Funny arrested for calling him ‘Senior man’ on the social media platform, Facebook.
On the social media platform, Facebook, the popular crossdresser had written that he has no issues and will only relax and enjoy his money and the money his boyfriends gift him.
Read also :UK-based transvestite James Brown calls out Bobrisky, dubs him ‘negative vibe’
However, Sabinus hailed him as “senior man”, and Bobrisky fired back by saying he’ll arrest him soon.
Bobrisky’s threat is coming several days after Oga Sabinus was voted the ‘Best content creator’ at the 8th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA)
Read the exchange below.
