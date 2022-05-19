Transvestite Bobrisky threatens to arrest comedian, Oga Sabinus, for calling him ‘senior man’

Nigerian transvestite Bobrisky has threatened to get popular comedian and skitmaker Oga Sabinus aka Mr Funny arrested for calling him ‘Senior man’ on the social media platform, Facebook.

On the social media platform, Facebook, the popular crossdresser had written that he has no issues and will only relax and enjoy his money and the money his boyfriends gift him.

Read also :UK-based transvestite James Brown calls out Bobrisky, dubs him ‘negative vibe’

However, Sabinus hailed him as “senior man”, and Bobrisky fired back by saying he’ll arrest him soon.

Bobrisky’s threat is coming several days after Oga Sabinus was voted the ‘Best content creator’ at the 8th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA)

Read the exchange below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now