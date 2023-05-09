Traveltech startup, TDH, raises pre-Seed round for product development. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Traveltech startup, TDH, raises pre-Seed round for product development

A UAE-based traveltech startup, The Digital Hotelier, has announced raising a six-figure pre-Seed round.

The new raiser, according to the startup, comes from Select Ventures Holding, alongside a group of angel investors from both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The startup was founded in 2022 by Qutaiba Alali and Ali Fouad, offering a software solution for guests and tourists to book and pay for services at hotels.

Since its launch, the startup helps users pay for services including room service, spas, food, and entertainment, among others.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup’s solution, which supports multiple languages, also caters to hotel apartments and holiday homes offering short stays.

Speaking on the opportunity in the hospitality industry, the founder Alali noted:

“Dubai stands at the centre of the region’s thriving tourism industry, drawing over 14 million visitors annually and solidifying its place as a preeminent global destination.

“While hotels have made strides in this direction, the ordering process still relies heavily on direct communication, which can be a daunting task for tourists, particularly those who face language barriers.”

“To address this issue, we have implemented innovative solutions to streamline the ordering process and ensure that all guests, regardless of their familiarity with regional ordering platforms, can enjoy a hassle-free stay,” he added

What are links from other sites to one website called?

Return links Anchor links Netlinks Backlinks

Answer: see end of post

2. Egypt-based VC, DisrupTech, closes $5M investment

DisrupTech Ventures, an Egypt-based VC fund, has closed a fresh $5 million investment from Proparco, a subsidiary of the AFD Group focused on private sector development.

DisrupTech Ventures made the announcement in a press statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the VC was founded in 2021, as an early-stage VC fund that aims to provide Seed capital to up to 28 startups with a prime focus on fintech.

The fund has raised $36 million from several investors, including Development Finance Institutions, Funds-of-funds and family offices.

The team did not disclose its intent for the funds but analysts have noted that the some of the funds may see the startup expanding its portfolio

Trivia Answer: Backlink

A backlink is an incoming link from an external website to specific webpage. For example, if you publish a webpage and 20 other websites link to it, your webpage has 20 backlinks. Links to the page from within your own website are not included in the backlink total.

