‘Treat advocates of interim govt as enemies of democracy,’ LP faction tells security agents

A faction of the Labour Party on Wednesday distanced itself from for interim government in Nigeria following resentments that trailed the conduct of the last presidential election.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Bauchi State, the party urged security agencies to treat any of its members involved in the attempt to foist interim government on the country as an enemy of democracy.

The faction also cleared the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Dati; the Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Oti; and others for attending the April 18 NEC meeting convened by the party’s substantive national chairman, Julius Abure, in Asaba, Delta State.

The communiqué was signed by the party’s acting National Chairman, Bashiru Apapa, and acting National Secretary, Saleh Lawal.

The LP has been rocked by crisis since the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court restrained Abure and four others from parading themselves as the party’s national officers.

Apapa, who was appointed as the acting national chairman following the court’s ruling, was later suspended by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for alleged anti-party activities.

He, however, rejected the suspension and vowed to remain in office as the party’s national chairman.

The communiqué read: “That the NEC in session believes in the rule of law and shall continue to stand with our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to see to the successful reclaiming of our stolen mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal while noting that we will not be a party to any unlawful act to cause a change of democratic administration violently as anticipated by Barr. Julius Abure and his cohorts.

“That NEC in session distanced itself from any illegal call for an interim President and interim government of any kind and in any form, and calls on security agencies to treat any member of the Labour Party found to engage in this treasonable act as an enemy of democracy and as the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria demands.

“NEC in session therefore, appealed to the judiciary to, at all times, be in the part of the people by promoting acts that enhance democracy, rule of law, fundamental human rights and freedom of expression and speech by upholding the doctrine of separation of powers.”

