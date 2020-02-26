Treating Boko Haram fighters with kids’ glove dangerous for Nigeria – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) warned on Wednesday that any attempt by the Federal Government to treat members of the Boko Haram sect with the kids’ glove is dangerous for the country.

The MASSOB leader, Mr. Uchenna Madu, who reacted on the alleged move by the Senate to introduce a bill for the establishment of a national agency for the rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram terrorists, said it was another grand plot to transfer more terrorists to the southern part of the country.

He said the main target of the Boko Haram jihadists is the South East.

He said: “Every agenda of the federal government to treat Boko Haram members and the criminal bandits operating in core northern states as beloved children of Arewa is very dangerous for the country.

“As the presidency is always jittery and uncomfortable on the issue of Biafra and revival of the self determination consciousness of the people of Middle Belt, their dilemma will never stop hunting them.

“President Muhammed Buhari’s partial treatment of his kinsmen and members of his religious faith against other citizens of Nigeria had vindicated MASSOB in our self- determination struggle.”

