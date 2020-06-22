Trial of alleged kidnap kingpin Wadume, six others stalls due to judge’s absence

The trial of alleged Taraba State kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, stalled on Monday due to the absence of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Reports say the prosecution and defence teams were present in court while Wadume and six other co-defendants were produced in court for the proceedings which was eventually botched due to the absence of Justice Nyako.

However, the 10 alleged killer soldiers led by Captain Tijjani Balarabe initially charged as Wadume’s co-accomplices in the case were absent despite calls on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), to arrest and prosecute the military personnel.

All the cases including that of Wadume and his co-accomplices (adjourned till July 1st) were adjourned due to the absence of Justice Nyako.

Wadume’s co-accomplices allegedly killed three policemen and two civilians, while five other police officers were injured, during the soldiers’ attack, as the six soldiers helped the kidnapper escape after he was arrested in Ibi, a part Taraba State, on August 6, 2019.

