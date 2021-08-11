Entertainment
Trial of alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, adjourned till Sept
The trial of embattled Nigerian actor and comedian, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has been postponed until the third week of September 2021.
The court hearing was scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, but was adjourned due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.
Ripples Nigeria, gathered that the judge will be on vacation till the third week of September.
Read also: Princess denies releasing CCTV footage on Baba Ijesha to media
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, at the last sitting, had adjourned the matter to August 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.
Baba Ijesha has been in the eye of the storm since April 22, 2021 when Lagos Police Command arrested him for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old lady, who is the foster child of his colleague, Princess, real name Damilola Adekoya.
The embattled actor was charged on six-count charges of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...