Trial of alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, adjourned till Sept

The trial of embattled Nigerian actor and comedian, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has been postponed until the third week of September 2021.

The court hearing was scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, but was adjourned due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Ripples Nigeria, gathered that the judge will be on vacation till the third week of September.

Read also: Princess denies releasing CCTV footage on Baba Ijesha to media

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, at the last sitting, had adjourned the matter to August 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.

Baba Ijesha has been in the eye of the storm since April 22, 2021 when Lagos Police Command arrested him for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old lady, who is the foster child of his colleague, Princess, real name Damilola Adekoya.

The embattled actor was charged on six-count charges of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Join the conversation

Opinions