Trial of former Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji, for alleged money laundering stalls

Adeyemi Ikuforiji, the former speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, was on trial for money laundering, but the proceedings were postponed on Monday due to the absence of Federal High Court Judge Mohammed Liman.

The case, which was originally scheduled for a trial continuation on November 15, was rescheduled for November 20 since it was unable to progress at the most recent delayed date because the court did not convene.

The defence lawyer’s letter asking for the case to be postponed until a more opportune time meant that the court was not in session on Monday, which further prevented the case from moving further.

A new date is however, yet to be communicated to parties.

Justice Liman who presides over the case, had been transferred out of the Lagos division but still comes from his division to preside over the case following a fiat.

Ikuforiji is charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his former Personal Assistant, Oyebode Atoyebi.

They are being tried before on a 54 counts charge bordering on alleged N338.8 million money laundering.

They had each pleaded not guilty and were allowed to continue on an earlier bail granted to them in 2012 when they were first arraigned.

