Trial of two Chinese over N100m allege bribe fails to hold

The trial of two Chinese men, Meng Wei Kun and Xui Kuoi of China Zhongao Nigeria Ltd., slated to begin on Monday, June 15, did not go on as planned.

This followed the withdrawal of defence counsel, Ahmed Raji & Co from representing the defendants.

Their trial, which is before Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court, has now been slated for June 29, 2020.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the Chinese for allegedly offering bribe to the Sokoto Zonal Head of the commission, Mr. Abdullahi Lawal to the tune of N100 million, out of which a part payment of N50,000 in cash was offered on May 12, 2020.

The suspects were promptly arrested by officers of the commission.

China Zhongao Nigeria Ltd, a construction firm, is being investigated by the commission in connection with the execution of contracts, awarded to it by the Zamfara State government for the construction of township roads in Gummi, Bukkuyun, Anka and Nassarawa towns of the state; and also for the construction of 168 solar-powered boreholes in the 14 local government areas of the state, valued at N50 billion between 2012 to 2019.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns 2 Chinese men who offered N100m bribe to its official

Worried by the investigation, the two defendants reached out to Lawal on behalf of the company, with an offer of N100 million bribe so that the matter would be swept under the rug.

They were arrested and later arraigned on Friday, May 15, 2020 on two-count charges of conspiracy and offering bribe to a public servant to the tune of N100 million.

Trial was to commence on Monday, with prosecution counsel, S. H. Sa’ad presenting three witnesses in court.

The new defence counsel, Abdullahi Omoloye, prayed the court for a two-week adjournment to enable him prepare adequately for the trial.

Justice Sifawa adjourned the matter till June 29 and 30, and July 1 and 2, 2020 for commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions