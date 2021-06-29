Tribal politicians are the ones tearing Nigeria apart —Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on those he refered to as ‘tribal politicians’ to desist from acts that are tearing the country apart under different guises.

The Sultan gave this admonition while speaking at a one-day retreat organised by the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives with the theme, ‘Petroleum Industry Bill and the Future of Nigeria’, held in Abuja, on Monday.

Sultan Abubakar who was represented at the event by the Danmadamin Sokoto, Faruk Ahmed, noted that Nigerians “must reject all ill-conceived schemes that are divisive, schemes that are setting Nigerians against fellow Nigerians.”

“We must abhor laws that are capable of causing inter-tribal or inter-regional disharmony. All men are created equal and the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct,” he added.

Continuing, the monarch said: “As patriotic and peace loving Nigerians, we should not fold our arms and watch them destroy our unity.

“I, therefore, urge you, as grassroots politicians, to continue to support government efforts in restoring peace and stability across the country as no nation can prosper under chaos.

“All Nigerians must enjoy equal freedom and equal rights to live peacefully and pursue their legitimate businesses in any part of the country they so choose, be it in the market or in the forest.

“I am confident that the outcome of this retreat will be positive and in the interest of the stability and prosperity of our great nation.

“As we all know, our country is passing through multiple challenges and this government is doing the best it can to improve the situation.

“But, at the back of every effort we make, we must underscore the need to strengthen our national unity, boost our economy to provide employment to our growing youth population.

“Our economy has for more than five decades remained dependent on oil, but today the world is moving away from oil to clean energy.

“Therefore, it is of great importance for the 9th Assembly to treat the PIB as a priority before it is too late.

“The passage of the PIB will enable Nigeria to commercialise these huge hydrocarbon reserves to get more funds to develop other sectors of the economy such as education, health, agriculture, solid minerals technology and innovation, manufacturing and infrastructure before the end of oil economy,” he said.

