Tribunal adjourns LP’s petition to May 17

The Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday adjourned pre-hearing of the petitions filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his party till May 17.

The panel adjourned the hearing after the parties agreed on a time to exchange processes and responses.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani, said parties have agreed that the matter be adjourned.

He said: “On that note, the petition is further adjourned till May 17 for parties to exchange processes and responses.”

He commended the parties for their unanimous agreement to hasten the process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, his deputy, Kashim Shettima, and APC were listed as respondents in the case.

Earlier, counsel for the petitioners, Dr. Levi Uzoukwu (SAN), told the court that parties in the matter have agreed that the matter be adjourned till next Wednesday.

This, according to him, will enable parties to exchange processes and responses.

The INEC counsel, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), agreed with his colleague.

Wole Olanipakun (SAN), counsel for Tinubu and Shettima, also agreed to the submissions.

