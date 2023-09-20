Tribunal affirms Mohammed as Bauchi Gov, dismisses Abubakar’s petition

THE Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the duly elected governor of Bauchi State.

The three-Man Tribunal led by Justice PT Kwahar on Wednesday, dismissed the petition of the defeated gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar.

The Tribunal affirmed that Bala Mohammed who was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the gubernatorial election, actually won the election with the majority votes cast.

The tribunal dismissed the APC’s petition for lack of credible evidence to discredit result of the gubernatorial election as declared by INEC.

The tribunal premises erupted in jubilation as members and supporters of the PDP engaged in drumming and praises over the victory.

Mohammed had defeated Abubakar, who is a former Chief of Air Staff, who garnered 432,272 votes, according to INEC‘s results.

