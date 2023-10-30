Tribunal affirms Ogun speaker, Oluomo’s election

The National and State House of Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta on Monday upheld the Speaker of the Ogun House Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oluomo as the winner of the election ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Yusuf Ogundele.

The PDP candidate later challenged the INEC declaration on two grounds.

He claimed the speaker did not score the majority votes in the election.

Ogundele also challenged the outcome of the election over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, by INEC.

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Samuel Ayiwulu dismissed the PDP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.

Justice Ayiwulu, who read the judgement, held that the petitioner failed the allegation of fraud in the election.

