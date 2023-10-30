Politics
Tribunal affirms Ogun speaker, Oluomo’s election
The National and State House of Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta on Monday upheld the Speaker of the Ogun House Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oluomo as the winner of the election ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Yusuf Ogundele.
The PDP candidate later challenged the INEC declaration on two grounds.
He claimed the speaker did not score the majority votes in the election.
READ ALSO: Judge’s ill health stalls Ogun speaker’s trial for alleged corruption
Ogundele also challenged the outcome of the election over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, by INEC.
In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Samuel Ayiwulu dismissed the PDP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.
Justice Ayiwulu, who read the judgement, held that the petitioner failed the allegation of fraud in the election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....