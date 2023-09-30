Politics
Tribunal affirms SDP lawmaker’s election in Nasarawa
The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lafia on Saturday affirmed the election of David Onarigu as lawmaker representing the Udege/Loko constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.
Onarigu, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the election, defeated the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Ahmed Tanko, in the election.
Tanko challenged the outcome of the election over the omission of the NNPP logo and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO: Tribunal affirms Kefas as duly elected gov of Taraba
In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Francisca Nnang dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
Justice Nnang, who read the judgement, held the NNPP candidate failed to substantially prove his case before the panel.
“The court hereby dismissed the case in its entirety,” he said.
