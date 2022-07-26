Tribunal grants Segun Oni’s request for inspection of Ekiti election materials

The Ekiti State governorship election petitions tribunal on Tuesday granted the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Engr. Segun Oni’s request to conduct physical inspection of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ballot papers used in last month’s election in the state.

The former governor is challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abiodun Oyebanji, in the June 18 election in Ekiti State.

The panel headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi had its inaugural sitting on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Other members of the tribunal panel are Justice Sa’ad Zadawa and Justice Jacob Atsen.

The APC, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, INEC, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Chief Monisola Afuye are also listed as respondents in the case.

In an ex-parte motion filed, Oni sought the leave of the tribunal to serve the petition and other processes in the proceeding on the respondents by substituted service through the national secretary or any other official at the party secretariat in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Segun Oni disowns document claiming withdrawal of SDP from Ekiti guber poll

The SDP candidate also urged the court to grant an order permitting him or his agents to conduct manual/physical inspection of all electoral materials used in the conduct of the election in the 16 local government areas of the state.

In his ruling, Justice Kpochi, said the grounds are the pillars that support the applicant petitions to continue his petitions at the tribunal.

He added that the tribunal found merit in the motion ex-parte and ordered INEC to give unhindered access to the petitioner to inspect the electoral materials which include the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ballot papers and voter’s register, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now