Tribunal reserves judgment in Tonye Cole’s petition against Gov Fubara in Rivers

The Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday reserved judgment in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Tonye Cole, on the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election after he polled 302,614 votes to defeat the APC candidate who had 95,274 votes in the exercise.

The Labour Party candidate, Beatrice Itubo, finished in third position with 22,224 votes.

Cole is challenging Fubara’s victory over alleged fraud in the election.

READ ALSO: Asari only spoke about one part of the problem, Tonye Cole supports claims of military involvement in oil theft

INEC, the governor, and the PDP were listed as respondents in the case.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice Cletus Emifonye, adjourned the matter for judgment after the parties adopted their final written addresses and presented their arguments for and against the petition.

The tribunal had on September 7 also reserved judgment in the petition filed by the LP candidate against Fubara’s victory.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now