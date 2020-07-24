Tribunal sacks APC lawmaker in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on Friday nullified the victory of a member representing Rogo Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Magaji Dahiru Zarewa, in the rerun election held early this year.

The panel declared the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) candidate, Jibril Isma,il Falgore as duly elected lawmaker from the constituency.

Zarewa represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The tribunal headed by Justice A. M. Yakubu nullified the election on the ground that the APC candidate did not resign his position as Director-General of Kano State Drugs and Medical Consumables Supply Agency 30 days to the election.

Falgore had challenged the participation of Zarewa in the election, saying he did not resign from his position 30 days before the election.

The act, according to the PDP candidate contravened the provision of Electoral Act as amended.

He also alleged that the rerun election was marred by irregularities.

In his judgement, Justice Yakubu said the evidence adduced by the petitioner’s counsel and that of respondents had proved that the APC candidate did not resign his position before the election.

He ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to present the certificate of return to Falgore having scored the highest votes during the election.

