Tribunal sacks Gombe Assembly speaker

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Gombe State on Tuesday sacked the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Luggerewo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 election in Akko central district ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bashir Abdullahi.

Abdullahi, however, approached the tribunal to nullify the speaker’s victory over the cancellation of results in some polling units in the district.

He argued that the cancellation of results in polling units 001, 024, and 014 in Kumo East gave the APC candidate an advantage during the collation of the results.

In its ruling, the three-member panel headed by Justice Michael Ugar agreed with the petitioner on the cancellation of results in the polling units.

The panel ordered INEC to conduct a rerun election in the district within 30 days to determine the winner of the poll between Luggerewo and Abdullahi.

Justice Ugar, who read the judgement, held that INEC erred by cancelling the three polling units.

