Tribunal sacks LP’s Rep, Ibe Okwara in Abia

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia, on Monday nullified the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Ibe Okwara, in the February 25 election held in Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dan Okeke, had approached the tribunal to nullify the LP candidate’s victory over non-compliance with the electoral act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: PDP accuses Otti, Fagbemi of intimidating Abia tribunal

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Adeyinka Aderegbegbe agreed with the petitioner that the election was not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act.

The tribunal, thereafter, declared Okeke as the winner of the election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ibe and give a fresh one to the APC candidate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now