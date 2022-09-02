Tribunal sacks PDP Reps member in Plateau

The National and States Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday, nullified the election of a member representing the Bassa/Jos-North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Musa Aggah.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Musa Aggah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the by-election held in the constituency on February 26.

He scored 40,343 votes to defeat the duo of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate, Mohammed Gwani, and Joseph Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 37,857 votes and 26,111 votes respectively.

The PRP candidate challenged the outcome of the election in March.

In his petition sent to the tribunal, Gwani claimed his victory in the election was “subverted.”

READ ALSO: Plateau PDP elects former commissioner as chairman

In its ruling, the tribunal led by Justice Hope Ozoh held that Aggah was not validly nominated by the PDP for the by-election.

Other members of the panel are Justices Khadi Umar and Zainab Bashir.

The tribunal held that the petitioners had sufficiently proved their case against the respondent (Aggah).

It added that Aggah did not score the highest valid votes in the election and ordered INEC to return Gwani as the winner of the exercise.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now