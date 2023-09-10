Tribunal sacks PDP’s Ugochinyere in Imo

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Imo State has nullified the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in the February 25 election held in Ideato North/South Federal Constituency.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Abazu Chika Benson, had challenged the outcome of the election on the grounds of illegal nomination of the PDP candidate by his party.

In its unanimous verdict on Sunday, the three-man panel led by Justice Anthony Olotu Akpovi held that Ugochinyere was not validly nominated by the PDP for the election.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in 55 polling units in the constituency within 90 days.

It also stopped the PDP and its candidate from taking part in the election.

