Politics
Tribunal upholds Labour Party Onuakalusi’s election in Oshodi-Isolo federal constituency
The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, upheld the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi victory in the February 25 election at the Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency ll in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the LP candidate as the winner of the election after he polled 29,386 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ganiyu Johnson, who garnered 16,650 votes in the exercise.
Johnson, who represented the constituency from 2019 -2023, challenged the election outcome over alleged fraud.
READ ALSO: Lagos tribunal disqualifies Rhodes-Vivour’s witness in petition against Sanwo-Olu
He also alleged that Onuakalusi was not validly nominated for the election by the LP.
In a unanimous verdict, the three-man panel led by Justice Abass Abdullahi dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
The tribunal held that the petition lacked the right to interfere in the conduct of the primaries of a political party when he was not a member or aspirant in the election that produced the candidate.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...