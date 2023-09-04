Tribunal upholds Labour Party Onuakalusi’s election in Oshodi-Isolo federal constituency

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, upheld the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi victory in the February 25 election at the Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency ll in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the LP candidate as the winner of the election after he polled 29,386 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ganiyu Johnson, who garnered 16,650 votes in the exercise.

Johnson, who represented the constituency from 2019 -2023, challenged the election outcome over alleged fraud.

He also alleged that Onuakalusi was not validly nominated for the election by the LP.

In a unanimous verdict, the three-man panel led by Justice Abass Abdullahi dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

The tribunal held that the petition lacked the right to interfere in the conduct of the primaries of a political party when he was not a member or aspirant in the election that produced the candidate.

