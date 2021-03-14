Tributes pour in after middleweight boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at 66 | Ripples Nigeria

Middleweight boxing legend, Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66 on Saturday, his wife Kay confirmed via social media.

Hagler was one of the greatest boxers in the 70’s and 80’s, and was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 until his loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987.

American Hagler fought 67 times over 14 years as a pro out of Brockton, Massachusetts, finishing 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.

His wife, Kay, made a post confirming his death on a Facebook page for her husband’s fans.

“My beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” she wrote.

But tributes are pouring in from across the world, with popular promoter Bob Arum saying the fighter was a loyal person.

Read Also: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight agreed, says Promoter Bob Arum

“Marvelous Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted. He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparalleled determination.

“He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly,” Arum tweeted.

The demise of Hagler has gone viral on social media, with users referring to him as one of the greatest to ever step in the ring.

Saddened to hear about the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler. One of the greatest to ever step in the ring! #RIPMarvelous pic.twitter.com/RNgVym0CdC — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) March 14, 2021

The pride of Brockton, MA.

RIP, Marvelous Marvin Hagler.pic.twitter.com/orECywQ7ON — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) March 14, 2021

Just yesterday I was talking about my love of boxing as a teen/young adult & how Marvelous Marvin Hagler was one of those boxers I was captivated by, simply because he was a bad ass. A tough guy. LOVED that about him. Rest In Peace champ. My condolences to his family/ loved ones. pic.twitter.com/2CXTncaCe3 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 14, 2021

He was a no frills solid man, who brought a lunch pale filled with power, guts, pride, will, talent and character. And he fought everyone, anytime, anywhere. And he was great. He was Marvin Hagler. R. I. P. Champ. #marvinhagler pic.twitter.com/gaSAhGZwAO — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 14, 2021

Leon Edwards said at the post-presser that he watched Marvin Hagler clips all week for inspiration. This was the last thing he posted on IG before heading to the Apex and before the world found out Hagler had passed today. pic.twitter.com/gMNvLjVqur — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 14, 2021

Hagler vs. Hearns.

One of the best rounds of boxing ever. RIP Marvelous Marvin Haglerpic.twitter.com/YwZZRffETY — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 14, 2021

Join the conversation

Opinions