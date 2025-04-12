Tributes pour in as ex-Eagles coach Christian Chukwu passes on

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Rangers Football club, and a host of others have poured in tributes following the demise of former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu.

Chukwu, who captained Nigeria’s 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad and later coached the team, had died in his native city of Enugu on Saturday.

Chukwu was in the Nigeria senior team that won bronze medals at the 1976 and 1978 AFCON finals in Ethiopia and Ghana respectively, before leading the squad to glory on home soil in 1980. He was named Player of the Tournament.

He was nicknamed ‘Chairman’ because of his imposing presence and the authority he exuded just in front of the rearguard at both club (Enugu Rangers) and country.

General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said: “We have lost a good and great man. Chukwu was the definition of a strong, dedicated and disciplined leader on and off the field. He was not nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for nothing. He embodied strength, vision and consistency.

“We pray that the Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest, and also grant the family and friends he has left behind, and Nigeria football’s fraternity the fortitude to bear this big loss.”

Rangers International Football Club have said they deeply mourn the passing of their legendary Captain, Coach and administrator.

“This is a devastating loss, not only for Rangers but for the entire football family. ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu was a towering figure, a symbol of resilience, excellence and leadership.

“The name ‘Chairman’ became synonymous with his commanding presence both on and off the pitch, a title first bestowed upon him by the legendary broadcaster, Ernest Okonkwo and embraced by generations ever since,” General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, said.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has directed that a condolence register be opened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and all Enugu State Liaison Offices across the country, in honor of the late football icon.

Chukwu’s death comes exactly 20 days after the 45th anniversary of the 1980 AFCON triumph. Before him, other members of the squad that had passed on, are goalkeepers Best Ogedegbe and Moses Effiong, defenders Okechukwu Isima and Tunde Bamidele, midfielders Aloysius Atugbu and Mudashiru Lawal, and forward Martins Eyo.

