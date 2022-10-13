Entertainment
Tributes pour in as Nigerians mourn former Big Brother Naija contestant, Rico Swavey
Patrick Fakoya, an American-born Nigerian reality tv star who is better known as Rico Swavey died in the early hours of today.
His demise is coming barely 48 hours after he was involved in a ghastly car accident in Lagos State.
On Wednesday evening, Swavey’s management announced that he was on life support and said prayers alongside financial assistance would be required to sustain the life of the reality tv star.
The statement signed by his management reads,
”Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support.
”While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers.”
Moments later, the footage of the accident scene was published on social media. Swavey’s vehicle was damaged beyond repair.
See the video below.
— Rico Swavey 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iamricoswavey) October 12, 2022
Hours after some positive report pertaining to Swavey’s well-being, he was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.
“We lost him… We lost our boy,” the post on Swavey’s official Twitter handle reads.
We lost him…. We lost our boy 💔#RIPrico #RIPricoswavey pic.twitter.com/6HfbzBN441
— Rico Swavey 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iamricoswavey) October 13, 2022
Following the devastating announcement, Nigerians, including colleagues and fans of the 29-year-old star have taken to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to the 2018 Big Brother Naija Double Wahala contestant.
Below is a cross-section of comments from netizens.
His journey has come to an end at 29.
Pray for the family of Patrick
Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey.
The Big Brother Nigeria season 3 Housemate battled hard to stay alive but he's gone now.
He's resting now 💔. RIP Rico Swavey.
Goodbye #RicoSwavey pic.twitter.com/WSy4w2ti33
— President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) October 13, 2022
Rico was such a beautiful man
In and out
Thank you for sharing your awesomeness with us
Thanks for gracing our screen with positivity and light
Thanks for the beautiful moments
We love you Patrick Fakoya
Rip Rico
pic.twitter.com/5pKMz9iMns
— Under reconstruction (@tomisin_ms) October 13, 2022
He was the nicest soul we got to watch.
No single bone of hate in him. We named him Switzerland that year because of his peaceful nature.
YA RABB, thank you for PATRICK FAKOYA (Rico). We are praying for him again. Forgive him. Bless him n Strengthen his family.
ALHAMDULILAHI
— Ayeesha De La Cruise (@AyeeshaLiq) October 13, 2022
Over Patrick Fakoya's life, you are a Miracle Worker
Come and do a miracle, a miracle today
Powerful Healer, You are the Powerful Healer
Come and heal so powerful, so powerful today
Your Name is Yahweh
Your Name is Yahweh
You’re the miracle working God
Your name is Yahweh
— Analyst (@TheNaijaAnalyst) October 13, 2022
R.I.P PATRICK FAKOYA!
Heaven gained an Angel indeed💔 pic.twitter.com/BmJuoKXghY
— LURKINGBIRD 🎀 (@Lurkingbirrd) October 13, 2022
it’s been raining since last night.
even the earth weeps.
Heaven just gained an Angel, Patrick Fakoya.
You’ll be missed but never forgotten.
Rest well Handsome, Rico Swavey 🤍
— ✩ (@mi_baddie) October 13, 2022
Sad 😞 about the passing of Patrick Fakoya AKA Rico Swavey. He was my junior in secondary school and he was a nice guy. May his soul rest in peace 🕯️
— FARINDOKI 🏅 (@FarindokiOmar) October 13, 2022
Rico you've hustled too hard! Fought too hard to just go like this ! Rico is Gone! My Rico is gone 😢😢😢 the best people always leave ! It's not fair ! RIP my dear friend PATRICK FAKOYA ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IDgaux9y2l
— Miss Versatile/WHYKAY 🍥 (@Iamwhykayy) October 13, 2022
It is Very Sad to wake up to this heart Breaking News that Patrick Fakoya PKA; Rico Swavey Ex BBN S3 Housemate is gone after fighting for Life in the Hospital where he was rushed to when he had a Ghastly Motor Accident. It finally Ends at 29. pic.twitter.com/1bDVKw2wIG
— Sugar Boy Of Portugal 🇵🇹 (@fyoungest) October 13, 2022
Patrick Fakoya !!!!!! 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Anime and cartoon guyyyy
Football lover
Funny and interesting
Kind and calm
Down to earth
Always there for people
Has issues with no one
Rico 🤍🖤🤍🖤🖤🖤🖤
— ADENLE PRECIOUS (@iam_pweedypresh) October 13, 2022
