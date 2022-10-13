Connect with us

Entertainment

Tributes pour in as Nigerians mourn former Big Brother Naija contestant, Rico Swavey

Published

2 hours ago

on

Patrick Fakoya, an American-born Nigerian reality tv star who is better known as Rico Swavey died in the early hours of today.

His demise is coming barely 48 hours after he was involved in a ghastly car accident in Lagos State.

On Wednesday evening, Swavey’s management announced that he was on life support and said prayers alongside financial assistance would be required to sustain the life of the reality tv star.

The statement signed by his management reads,

”Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support.

Read also:Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, is dead

”While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers.”

Moments later, the footage of the accident scene was published on social media. Swavey’s vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

See the video below.

Hours after some positive report pertaining to Swavey’s well-being, he was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

“We lost him… We lost our boy,” the post on Swavey’s official Twitter handle reads.

Following the devastating announcement, Nigerians, including colleagues and fans of the 29-year-old star have taken to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to the 2018 Big Brother Naija Double Wahala contestant.

Below is a cross-section of comments from netizens.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eight + two =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...