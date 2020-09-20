Trickytee, Ozo evicted from #BBNaija | Ripples Nigeria
Trickytee, Ozo evicted from #BBNaija

September 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The duo of Trickytee and “loverboy” housemate, Ozoemena, were on Sunday evicted from the ongoing 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The Bayelsa State-born Trickytee was the first housemate to be shown the exit door before show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, sent Ozoemena packing from the house.

Trickytee and Ozoemena were evicted from the house after they were put for possible eviction earlier this week alongside Laycon, and Dorathy.

The reality show entered its ninth week on Sunday.

Prince, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Tolani Baj, Wathoni, Brighto, Lilo, Ka3na, Tochi, Erica, Kaisha, and Praise had previously been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2020 house based on votes from the viewers and decisions from the housemates.

