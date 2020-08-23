Tricyclist, three others die in Lagos auto crash

At least four persons were killed in an auto crash involving a Toyota Camry and a stationary tricycle on the Lagos-Epe expressway on Sunday.

The car, with registration number LSR-724-FW, lost a tyre while on top speed, rammed into a man washing his tricycle and somersaulted into a ditch.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told journalists that the accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The LASEMA chief said all the three male occupants of the Toyota Camry and the tricycle operator died in the accident.

According to him, the state emergency response team and police officers from nearby Odo-Noforija Divisional Headquarters had evacuated the remains of the victims to Epe General Hospital.

