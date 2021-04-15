Trigger-happy vigilante member allegedly kills man in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

A trigger-happy member of a local vigilante group, Lukman Razaq, on Tuesday shot dead one Musa Yahaya in the Ijora area of Lagos.

The deceased was heading to an undisclosed destination in the area when the suspect allegedly shot him in the chest at about 2:00 p.m. on that fateful day.

Yahaya was rushed to a nearby hospital by good Samaritans but was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

The Head of the Hausa community in Apapa/Iganmu, Alhaji Mele Abacha, reported the incident to the police.

READ ALSO: Policeman kills park tout over toll fee in Lagos

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said Yahaya died from the bullet wounds he sustained in the incident.

He said: “Police operatives attached to the Ijora Division of the command, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, around 2:00 p.m., arrested a vigilante member, Lukman Rasak, 30, for shooting one Musa Yahaya, 28, in the chest at Ijora.

“The victim was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police were alerted and raced to the scene, arrested the suspect, and recovered his gun with some cartridges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions