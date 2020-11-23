Troops arrest 11 illegal miners, kill bandits in Zamfara, Katsina

The Defence Headquarters said on Monday at least 11 illegal miners have been arrested and scores of bandits killed by troops of “Operation Accord” in some parts of Zamfara and Katsina States.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the illegal miners were apprehended on Saturday following credible intelligence on their activities at Kadauri in Maru local government area of Zamfara.

He said the suspects had been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authority for further action.

Eneche also revealed that in a covert operation by the troop in Shinkafi local government area of the state, two suspected bandits were killed and two AK47 rifles recovered from them.

“The gallant troops supported by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships bombarded bandit’s enclaves at Dutsen Emai in Zamfara.

“On same the date, troops while on routine patrol at Gobirawa village killed six bandits while four AK47 rifles, three Dane guns, and two motorcycles were recovered,” he said.

