News
Troops arrest 12 suspected Boko Haram fighters in Yobe
Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested 12 suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe State.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed while briefing journalists on the ongoing military operations across the nation on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the troops recovered 50 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, the Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and ₦3.1 million from the terrorists.
The spokesman said: “The troops arrested suspected terrorist logistics suppliers/collaborators between September 4 and 8 following intelligence reports.
READ ALOS: Military claims troops killed 151 terrorists, arrested 456 others in Nigeria’s North-East
“The troops conducted operations in Jere, MMC, and Biu local government areas of Borno State as well as Gujba LGA in Yobe State.
“During the operations, troops arrested 12 BH/ISWAP terrorists logistics suppliers, and collaborators. Troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, three locally made guns, 10 magazines, three vehicles conveying food items, one mobile phone, 50 jerrycans of PMS and AGO, and the sum of three million one hundred and eighty-six thousand Naira (₦3,186,000.00).”
