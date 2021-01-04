Troops arrest five suspected killers of herdsman in Kaduna

Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike have arrested five suspected killers of a herdsman in Atyap Chiefdom, Zango- Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement, said three suspects were arrested on Sunday and two others on Monday morning.

He said the troops told the state government that the herdsman was killed while grazing at Matyei village in the Zango-Kataf LGA.

READ ALSO: Troops rescue 10 hostages, kill one bandit in Katsina, Zamfara

According to him, the troops responded to a distress call from the village on the destruction of a farm on Sunday and discovered that the herdsman Ado Hassan, had been shot dead by unknown persons when they arrived at the scene.

The suspects arrested by the troops are David Kure, Peter Adamu, Bulus Duniya, Matthew Peter and Yohanna Chawai.

The commissioner urged the citizens to eschew violence in the state.

He also charged the troops to conduct further investigations into the killing.

Join the conversation

Opinions