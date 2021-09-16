Metro
Troops arrest police sergeant with 370 rounds of ammunition in Plateau
Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested a police sergeant with 370 rounds of ammunition in Plateau State.
The OPSH Media Officer, Maj. Ishaku Takwa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.
He said the suspect was arrested on Thursday afternoon at a checkpoint in Werreng community, Barkin Ladi local government area of the state.
The spokesman said the police sergeant, who was in a vehicle with a 60-year-old man, attempted to escape.
Takwa said: “Our troops this afternoon intercepted a police sergeant and one other suspect with 370 rounds of ammunition.
“The ammunition was concealed in a Toyota Pathfinder jeep with registration number LGT 772 JN.
“Luck ran out of the suspects when the driver attempted to maneuvre the military check point located at Werreng along Barkin Ladi-Jos road, unfortunately, their car hit the barricade at the checkpoint which resulted in the death of one of the two men.
READ ASLO: Troops foil attack on travelers, kill two suspected bandits in Plateau, Benue
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the man who drove the vehicle is serving with the Police Traffic Department.
“The body of the deceased had been handed over to the police while the other suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.
“Other items recovered from the suspects included a Toyota Pathfinder vehicle, N205,000, an empty case of ammunition, one dagger, a torchlight, three Techno phones, a National Identity card, three wraps of substance suspected to be cannabis, and a bag containing clothing materials.”
He said the surviving suspect would be handed over to the police after full investigation for prosecution.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...