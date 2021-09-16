Troops arrest police sergeant with 370 rounds of ammunition in Plateau

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested a police sergeant with 370 rounds of ammunition in Plateau State.

The OPSH Media Officer, Maj. Ishaku Takwa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

He said the suspect was arrested on Thursday afternoon at a checkpoint in Werreng community, Barkin Ladi local government area of the state.

The spokesman said the police sergeant, who was in a vehicle with a 60-year-old man, attempted to escape.

Takwa said: “Our troops this afternoon intercepted a police sergeant and one other suspect with 370 rounds of ammunition.

“The ammunition was concealed in a Toyota Pathfinder jeep with registration number LGT 772 JN.

“Luck ran out of the suspects when the driver attempted to maneuvre the military check point located at Werreng along Barkin Ladi-Jos road, unfortunately, their car hit the barricade at the checkpoint which resulted in the death of one of the two men.

READ ASLO: Troops foil attack on travelers, kill two suspected bandits in Plateau, Benue

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the man who drove the vehicle is serving with the Police Traffic Department.

“The body of the deceased had been handed over to the police while the other suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

“Other items recovered from the suspects included a Toyota Pathfinder vehicle, N205,000, an empty case of ammunition, one dagger, a torchlight, three Techno phones, a National Identity card, three wraps of substance suspected to be cannabis, and a bag containing clothing materials.”

He said the surviving suspect would be handed over to the police after full investigation for prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions