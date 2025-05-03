Troops arrest security agents aiding terrorists in North-East

The Defence Headquarters on Saturday confirmed the arrest of security agents working with terrorist in the North-East.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-Gen. Markus Kangye, said in a statement in Abuja that the suspects include two members of the hybrid forces working alongside troops to combat the insurgency in the zone.

He added that the suspects were arrested during operations conducted across Bama, Kukawa, and Madagali local government areas of the state between April 26 and April 29.

The spokesman warned commanders to sensitise their personnel against acts that could sabotage military efforts in the country.

He said: “In a well-coordinated operation conducted from 26–29 April 2025 in Bama, Kukawa, and Madagali LGAs of Borno and Adamawa States, troops intercepted four terrorists’ logistics suppliers. Sadly, two of them were confirmed to be members of the hybrid forces.

“In another operation,” troops, in conjunction with hybrid forces, carried out offensive operations including fighting patrols, raids, and clearance missions in Gwoza, Dikwa, Bama, Chibok, Gujba, Geidam, and Yunusari Local Government Areas.”

