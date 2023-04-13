Troops arrest suspected arms supplier to bandits in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have arrested a suspected supplier of arms and ammunition to bandits in Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect, Aminu Abdullahi was arrested while conveying a large quantity of ammunition to bandits in the Polewire area in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

He said: “The troops followed up on credible intelligence about gunrunning activities in the area, and in the course of diligent checks, stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

“During a search of the intercepted black Toyota Corolla car, more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car were recovered by the troops.

“Items recovered include 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition, 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition, and five empty AK-47 magazines.

“The suspect is undergoing investigation in custody.”

