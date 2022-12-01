Troops arrest suspected bandits collaborators in Katsina

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have arrested five suspected bandits’ collaborators at Daudawa village in Faskari local government Area of Katsina State with the sum of N19.5 million in their possession.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at the bi-weekly update on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation on November 17, adding that the troops also recovered a vehicle and five mobile phones from the suspects.

He said the troops also killed three bandits at Yambuki village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on November 20 while others fled with gunshot wounds.

According to him, 91 link rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 AK 47 rifles, and three motorcycles were recovered in the operation.

The spokesman said: “The troops also arrested a suspected gun runner with 269 rounds of 7.62mm special in his possession while on his way from Zaria to Damari village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“Consequently, between November 17 and November 30, troops recovered eight AK 47 rifles, 332 rounds of 7.62mm special, 91 link rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and five Dane guns.

“Troops equally neutralised 11 bandits, arrested 10, and rescued 9 civilians during the period.”

