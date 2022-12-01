News
Troops arrest suspected bandits collaborators in Katsina
Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have arrested five suspected bandits’ collaborators at Daudawa village in Faskari local government Area of Katsina State with the sum of N19.5 million in their possession.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at the bi-weekly update on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the suspects were arrested during a stop and search operation on November 17, adding that the troops also recovered a vehicle and five mobile phones from the suspects.
He said the troops also killed three bandits at Yambuki village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on November 20 while others fled with gunshot wounds.
Read also:Troops rescue 3 kidnapped persons, destroy bandits’ camps in Kaduna
According to him, 91 link rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 AK 47 rifles, and three motorcycles were recovered in the operation.
The spokesman said: “The troops also arrested a suspected gun runner with 269 rounds of 7.62mm special in his possession while on his way from Zaria to Damari village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara.
“Consequently, between November 17 and November 30, troops recovered eight AK 47 rifles, 332 rounds of 7.62mm special, 91 link rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and five Dane guns.
“Troops equally neutralised 11 bandits, arrested 10, and rescued 9 civilians during the period.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...