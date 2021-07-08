News
Troops arrest suspected Boko Haram informant in Yobe
Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai on Thursday arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant carrying out espionage activities on troops in Katarko village of Yobe State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the troops also repelled a terror attack on the village.
Nwachukwu said the informant simply identified as Abor Kawu confessed that he monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists during a preliminary investigation.
He said the suspect also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops.
READ ALSO: Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fuel suppliers in Yobe
The army spokesman added that troops had been placed on red alert and effort intensified to unravel the network of informants within the general area.
He said: “While commending the troops for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in the area.
“The army chief also urged law-abiding citizens to continue to avail troops of credible information to enhance their operational efficiency and flush out criminal elements hiding in communities.”
