Troops arrest suspected Boko Haram informant in Yobe | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant in Kamuya, Yobe State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said suspect was identified as Modu Ari.

He said the spying activities of the informant and his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops’ position by terrorists in the state.

Yerima said: “On interrogation, he confessed to having revealed troops’ movements and position to his Boko Haram collaborators.

“Investigation is however ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.”

