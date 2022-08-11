Troops arrest suspected foreign bandits, informant in Nigeria’s North-West

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have arrested five foreign suspected bandits in Jiba Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing in Abuja.

He listed the suspects as Muritala Wada, Saminu Sani, Shamisu Adamu, Salisu Saadu and Usman Ibrahim.

He also confirmed the arrest of a bandit informant who has been on the Department of State Services (DSS) watchlist in Sokoto during the operation that took place between July 28 and Thursday.



Onyeuko said: “Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North- West Zone of the Country has continued to sustain operational activities through the conduct of fighting and clearance patrols to clear bandits and terrorists enclaves.

“On July 25 2022, troops on routine patrol arrested five suspected foreign bandits named Muritala Wada, Saminu Sani, Shamisu Adamu, Salisu Saadu and Usman Ibrahim at Jibia in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Furthermore, between July 31 and August 2, 2022, troops arrested one Mallam Yahaya, a notorious bandit informant who has been on the tracking list of the Department of State Security for collaborating with bandits on the numerous attacks in Sabon Brini general area of Sokoto State. Troops recovered 161 cattle, 8 camels, large consignment of clothing from terrorists after an encounter in Zango in Shinkafi Local Government Area.”

