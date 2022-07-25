Troops arrest suspected gun runners, kidnappers in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Sunday arrested three suspected gun runners and two kidnappers in different parts of Plateau State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the gun runners were arrested during a clearance operation at Shimakar village in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

He named the suspects as Julius Simon (37), Wolta Zambai (45), and Iliya Peter (27).

According to him, the suspects are currently undergoing investigation.

“On the same day, troops nabbed the two kidnappers identified as Alhaji Musa Usman (27) and Adam Mohammed (25) at Barkin Ladi.

“The suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities in the general area, including the kidnap of one Jeremiah Elijah on July 21. The suspects are in troops’ custody undergoing further interrogation.

“The Military high command commends troops of Operation Safe Haven and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”

