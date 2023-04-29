News
Troops arrest suspected gunrunners in Taraba
Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on Friday arrested two suspected gunrunners during a raid on a weapon fabrication factory in the Wukari area of Taraba State.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the troops recovered two GPMG, one KPM, four AK 47 rifles, three pistols, one PKT, five 9mm ammunitions, two 7.63 x 54 ammunitions, seven rifle butts and several parts of different rifles in the operation.
READ ALSO: Army reportedly arrests Benue cult group leader, ‘Azonto’ in Taraba
He added that the suspects, weapons, and ammunition were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.
The statement read: “The military high command commends troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorists and all criminal activities within their area.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...