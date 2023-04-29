Troops arrest suspected gunrunners in Taraba

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on Friday arrested two suspected gunrunners during a raid on a weapon fabrication factory in the Wukari area of Taraba State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the troops recovered two GPMG, one KPM, four AK 47 rifles, three pistols, one PKT, five 9mm ammunitions, two 7.63 x 54 ammunitions, seven rifle butts and several parts of different rifles in the operation.

He added that the suspects, weapons, and ammunition were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

The statement read: “The military high command commends troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorists and all criminal activities within their area.”

