Metro
Troops arrest suspected kidnappers, rescue 2 victims in Taraba
Troops of the 6 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Army, on Sunday, arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in Taraba State.
The Brigade spokesman, Lt. Ayodeji Abiodun, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Jalingo, said the suspects were arrested during an anti-kidnapping patrol by the troops in Jalingo.
He listed the suspects as Awwal Bobo (32) and Sallau Abdul (33).
The rescued victims are – Mrs. Fauziyya Yusuf and Mr. Abdulsalam Abubakar.
The spokesman said: “One of the rescued victims has since been reunited with his family while the other is currently being offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure her physical and emotional well-being before her release to the family.”
