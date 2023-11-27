Troops arrest suspected kidnappers, rescue 2 victims in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Army, on Sunday, arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in Taraba State.

The Brigade spokesman, Lt. Ayodeji Abiodun, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Jalingo, said the suspects were arrested during an anti-kidnapping patrol by the troops in Jalingo.

He listed the suspects as Awwal Bobo (32) and Sallau Abdul (33).

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, abduct 6 others in Taraba

The rescued victims are – Mrs. Fauziyya Yusuf and Mr. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

The spokesman said: “One of the rescued victims has since been reunited with his family while the other is currently being offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure her physical and emotional well-being before her release to the family.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now