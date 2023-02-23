Troops arrest suspected mastermind of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch have arrested one of the suspected masterminds of the March 2022 terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.

Suspected terrorists on March 28 last year detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the train and forced it to derail at a forest in Kaduna.

Eight persons died and more than 50 passengers were abducted by the terrorists during the attack.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the suspect was one of the three terrorists arrested by the troops at Damba community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on February 14.

The spokesman added that two motorcycles, mobile phones, the sum of $5,000, other currencies, and several items were recovered by the troops.

Danmadami said: “ Troops on fighting patrol also neutralised seven terrorists at Ungwan Birni in Kajuru local government area of the state.

“83 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, and seven magazines, among other items, were recovered from the terrorists.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had within the period neutralised 23 terrorists, arrested nine, and rescued 23 abducted civilians.

“The air component conducted a series of air interdiction operations to decimate and deny the terrorists freedom of action during the period under review.

“Specifically, on February 13, an air interdiction operation was conducted based on an intelligence report that terrorists had gathered for a wedding ceremony at a location within the Safana local government area of Katsina State.

“Another air interdiction operation was conducted at identified terrorist locations within Kankara and Batsari local government areas, all in Katsina State.

“Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralised in both air strikes.”

