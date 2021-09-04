Metro
Troops arrest two men with Indian hemp worth N9.5m in Plateau
Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested two men with Indian hemp worth N9.5 million in Plateau State.
The task force Media Officer, Maj. Ishaku Takwa, disclosed this in a statement in Jos.
He said the suspects – Patrick Kalu, 60, a retired Police Sergeant, and Friday Kalu, 40, were arrested along Manchok – Vom road on Saturday.
Takwa said: “This afternoon, our troops arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5 million concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Abuja ABC 214 HV.
“The suspects – Patrick Kalu, a retired police officer, and Mr. Friday Kalu were nabbed by the troops during a stop and search operation on Manchok-Vom road.
READ ALSO: Troops rescue seven more victims of gunmen attack in Plateau
“They told our personnel that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance from Ondo State to Yola in Adamawa State
“Other items recovered from the suspects included a police identity card, two Nokia phones and two wallets, one containing N16,100 and the other N2,900,40.”
The spokesman said the suspects and the recovered items had been handed over to the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.
