 Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fuel suppliers in Yobe | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fuel suppliers in Yobe

Published

1 hour ago

on

Army commander warns soldiers against harassing innocent civilians

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, has successfully raided another suspected Boko Haram logistics base and arrested two fuel suppliers in the Gujba area of Yobe State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said in a statement the raid was conducted on Saturday.

Yerima said the gallant troops also recovered several items including 11 containers loaded with petrol, six kegs of diesel, and nine empty kegs hidden in different locations in the area.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 21 Boko Haram fighters in Geidam, Yobe

He said the suspects are currently in the custody of the troops for preliminary investigation, adding that they would be handed over to the relevant agencies for prosecution.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for the feat.

“He enjoined the troop to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of the criminal elements,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...