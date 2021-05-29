Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fuel suppliers in Yobe | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, has successfully raided another suspected Boko Haram logistics base and arrested two fuel suppliers in the Gujba area of Yobe State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said in a statement the raid was conducted on Saturday.

Yerima said the gallant troops also recovered several items including 11 containers loaded with petrol, six kegs of diesel, and nine empty kegs hidden in different locations in the area.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 21 Boko Haram fighters in Geidam, Yobe

He said the suspects are currently in the custody of the troops for preliminary investigation, adding that they would be handed over to the relevant agencies for prosecution.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for the feat.

“He enjoined the troop to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of the criminal elements,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions