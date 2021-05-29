Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fuel suppliers in Yobe | Ripples Nigeria

News
Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fuel suppliers in Yobe
Troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, has successfully raided another suspected Boko Haram logistics base and arrested two fuel suppliers in the Gujba area of Yobe State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said in a statement the raid was conducted on Saturday.
Yerima said the gallant troops also recovered several items including 11 containers loaded with petrol, six kegs of diesel, and nine empty kegs hidden in different locations in the area.
READ ALSO: Troops kill 21 Boko Haram fighters in Geidam, Yobe
He said the suspects are currently in the custody of the troops for preliminary investigation, adding that they would be handed over to the relevant agencies for prosecution.
“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for the feat.
“He enjoined the troop to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of the criminal elements,” the spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...