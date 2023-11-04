News
Troops arrest two suspected gun manufacturers in Plateau
Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH have arrested two suspected gun manufacturers at Vom in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.
Its Media Officer, Capt. James Oya, told journalists at a news conference on Saturday in Jos that the troops uncovered the gun factory where they recovered newly manufactured weapons.
He said: “Two individuals, Micheal Dung (33) and Yusuf Pam (43) were apprehended and their weapons manufacturing factory dismantled.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects sell guns to customers in different parts of the country.
READ ALSO: Troops destroy criminals’ hideouts in Anambra, Imo clearance operations
“Troops recovered six AK-47 rifles, three skeleton AK-47 rifles, one locally-made pistol, 11 rifle bodies, seven bridge blocks, and four magazines.
“Other weapons recovered were 210 springs, seven rifle butts, eight rifle muzzles, nine piston assemblies, five cartridge housings, one drilling machine, and a hand filing machine.
“The suspects will be charged to court immediately after investigations.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...