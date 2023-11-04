Troops arrest two suspected gun manufacturers in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH have arrested two suspected gun manufacturers at Vom in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

Its Media Officer, Capt. James Oya, told journalists at a news conference on Saturday in Jos that the troops uncovered the gun factory where they recovered newly manufactured weapons.

He said: “Two individuals, Micheal Dung (33) and Yusuf Pam (43) were apprehended and their weapons manufacturing factory dismantled.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects sell guns to customers in different parts of the country.

“Troops recovered six AK-47 rifles, three skeleton AK-47 rifles, one locally-made pistol, 11 rifle bodies, seven bridge blocks, and four magazines.

“Other weapons recovered were 210 springs, seven rifle butts, eight rifle muzzles, nine piston assemblies, five cartridge housings, one drilling machine, and a hand filing machine.

“The suspects will be charged to court immediately after investigations.”

