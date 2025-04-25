Troops arrest wanted bandit, recover arms in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have arrested a wanted bandit in Taraba State and recovered arms and ammunition.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Capt. Olubodunde Oni, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jalingo.

He said the troops have recorded tremendous operational successes in recent days.

Oni said: “The gallant troops carried out a series of coordinated operations across various Local Government Areas (LGAs), resulting in the arrest of a wanted bandit.

“One of the feats is the apprehension of a notorious military imposter and the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

“On April 16, following a distress call from a local hunter, troops swiftly mobilised to a suspected bandits’ camp at Dutsen Kachalla in Lainde, Lau LGA.

“Upon sighting the approaching troops, the criminals fled into the mountainous terrain.

“The troops pursued and successfully recovered one AK-47 magazine, one AK-47 rifle butt, one military headgear and a national identification card belonging to one Adamu Umaru Jauro.

“On April 19, acting on credible intelligence, troops apprehended one Yusuf Hammadu, also known as Dogo in Lau LGA, who has been on the watchlist of security agencies for his involvement in several criminal activities.

“During preliminary interrogation, Hammadu confessed to being a member of a syndicate responsible for multiple kidnappings and ransom collections in Jalingo, Ardo-Kola, Lau, and Yorro LGAs.

“In another operation on April 22, troops arrested one Richard Ongu, who had been parading himself as a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.

“The suspect falsely claimed he was posted to 20 Model Battalion, Gashaka. During preliminary investigation, Ongu claimed he was a discharged Flight Sergeant of the Nigerian Air Force and separated from service on November 22, 2019.”

