Troops clear alleged IPOB camps in Anambra, Enugu

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Saturday cleared camps allegedly belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its arm wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Enugu States.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the raids were carried out in conjunction with operatives of the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services, and Nigeria Police Force.

Nwachukw added that the IPOB members were dislodged by troops of 302 Regimen at Idara Nnebo, Ihe Mbosi villages, and Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Items recovered by the troops during the operations include two AK-47 rifles, three magazines with five rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, two pump action rifles and one locally fabricated gun.

“Other items include three power generators, among others.

“In the same vein, troops of 103 Battalion conducted a raid on IPOB/ ESN camp at Nkwere Inyi Forest in Oji River Local Government of Enugu State.

“The encounter forced the criminals to flee in disarray, while troops recovered one Lexus and a Toyota Highlander SUV suspected to have been snatched by the criminals.

“Other items recovered include two motorcycles, one double barrel gun and seven live cartridges.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to support troops with credible information on the activities of the criminal elements in the region.”

