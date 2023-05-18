News
Troops destroy 38 refineries, arrest 29 suspected oil thieves in Niger Delta
Troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have destroyed 38 illegal refining sites and arrested 29 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta.
The Director of Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces held on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the troops conducted patrols, raids, anti-illegal oil refining and swap buggies operations at different locations in the last two weeks in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.
The operations, according to him, were aimed at denying oil thieves and other criminal elements freedom of action.
Danmadami said the troops destroyed illegal refining sites with 24 wooden boats, 169 storage tanks, 152 ovens and 19 dugout pits.
“The troops also recovered 551,500 litres of crude oil, 394,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 16 vehicles, four motorcycles and one tricycle.
“Other items recovered were two pumping machines, one outboard engine, one generator, one-speed boat, four weapons and 132 assorted ammunitions, while 29 economic saboteurs were also arrested.
“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.
“Additionally, it is worthy of mention that the sum of N448.3 million was denied the oil thieves.
“In the same vein, the air component conducted a series of air operations within the joint area of operation.
“Notably, an air interdiction was conducted at Abacheke general area, observed to be active with illegal oil bunkering activities.
“Consequently, the target was struck, destroying all illegal refining equipment at the location,” the spokesman added.
