Troops destroy 40 illegal refining sites, arrest 53 suspects in Niger Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe and other military units have destroyed 40 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at a bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the troops also arrested 53 suspected oil thieves and other criminals in various operations across the South-South during the period.

Danmadami added that the troops had continued the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities through aggressive clearance operations in the region.

According to him, the land, maritime, and air component of operation Delta Safe conducted operational activities in the creeks and waterways of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States to check the activities of the criminal elements and deny them freedom of action.

The spokesman said: “The troops in the conduct of operation Octopus Grip on January 30 discovered and destroyed 10 bags and five jerricans (25litres) of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil along Tuomo-Atamasa flow line in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State as well as recovered a loaded doubled barrel gun.

“Similarly, the troops on February 3 discovered and destroyed an illegal refining site, seven metal ovens, 12 metal drums, 10 dugout pits, six storage tanks and 47 cellophane bags containing illegally refined products.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks under review, troops discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refining sites, 136 storage facilities, 66 ovens, 39 wooden boats, one generator, 11 vehicles and two tricycles.

“Additionally, troops recovered 222,000 litres of suspected crude oil, 83,000 litres of illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil and 1000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene while 53 suspected economic saboteurs were arrested.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.”

