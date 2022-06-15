Metro
Troops discover suspected Chibok schoolgirl in Borno
Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in Borno on Tuesday intercepted a woman with her son around Ngoshe, Borno State.
The woman by the name of Mrs Mary Ngoshe was believed to be one of the schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, in 2014.
Read also: Troops, volunteer guards kill 5 bandits in Benue
The Nigerian Army communicated the development via its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.
The tweet reads: “Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State on 14 June 2022 intercepted one Mrs Mary Ngoshe and her son. She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation ongoing.”
