News
Troops dislodge IPOB members from Imo training camp, kill two
Troops of 34 Brigade on Friday dislodged suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from their training camp in Okporo, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said two members of the group were killed during the operation.
He added that the gunmen had been terrorising the residents of Orlu, Orsu, and Njaba during the operation carried out in conjunction with the Department of State Service (DSS).
The spokesman said the troops also destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine used for spiritual fortification.
Read also :DHQ claims troops eliminated 98 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists as 1,627 surrendered in three weeks
Nwachukwu said: “A local factory for fabrication of weapons was also discovered and destroyed.
“A search of the factory uncovered three Dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...