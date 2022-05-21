Troops dislodge IPOB members from Imo training camp, kill two

Troops of 34 Brigade on Friday dislodged suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from their training camp in Okporo, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said two members of the group were killed during the operation.

He added that the gunmen had been terrorising the residents of Orlu, Orsu, and Njaba during the operation carried out in conjunction with the Department of State Service (DSS).

The spokesman said the troops also destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine used for spiritual fortification.

Nwachukwu said: “A local factory for fabrication of weapons was also discovered and destroyed.

“A search of the factory uncovered three Dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons.”

